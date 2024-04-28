Contrasting Fisker (FSRN) & Its Peers

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fisker to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million -$761.99 million -0.02 Fisker Competitors $899.26 billion $2.62 billion -8.48

Analyst Ratings

Fisker’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fisker and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker Competitors 951 2444 3294 139 2.38

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 10.69%. Given Fisker’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -110.93% -23.14% Fisker Competitors -158.06% -25.54% -9.50%

Volatility & Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s competitors have a beta of 3.78, indicating that their average stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fisker competitors beat Fisker on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

