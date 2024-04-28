Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Denison Mines worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNN. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $39,013,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,008,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,228,000 after buying an additional 3,342,434 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,076,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after buying an additional 2,053,646 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 117.1% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,622,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,414,675 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $2,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DNN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 18,175,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,858,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.68. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

