Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Holdings Raised by Core Wealth Management Inc.

Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.5% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Core Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 530,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,612 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 478,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,431. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

