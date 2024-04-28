IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners owned 0.65% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after purchasing an additional 104,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQSI opened at $29.04 on Friday. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The company has a market cap of $185.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.81.

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF Profile

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

