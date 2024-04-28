Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Up 97.6% in April

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the March 31st total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

AMZU traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $33.35. 621,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,199. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. The company has a market cap of $76.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.61 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.2117 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

