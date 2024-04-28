Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.36

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.36 and traded as high as C$5.38. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$5.38, with a volume of 311,272 shares traded.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.90. The firm has a market cap of C$633.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

Dividend 15 Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.45%.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.