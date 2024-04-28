Dohj LLC Acquires Shares of 89,563 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

FALN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 525,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,859. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

