Dohj LLC Sells 798 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dohj LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 797,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,016,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

DE stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.33. The company had a trading volume of 998,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

