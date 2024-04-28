Dohj LLC Buys 91,304 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dohj LLC owned 2.48% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $24,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 117,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

IWL traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $96.39 and a 1 year high of $127.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

