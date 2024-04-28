Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,083.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,083.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.85.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TYL traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $460.74. 286,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,489. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $465.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

