Dohj LLC Has $915,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dohj LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,189 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 198,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,498,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 66,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,377,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,442,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.