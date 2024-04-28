MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Parametrica Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 5.5% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,492,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,999,000 after buying an additional 33,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $42.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,406.00. 443,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,014. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,523.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,530.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,790.36.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

