Dohj LLC Sells 10,582 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 393,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after buying an additional 85,042 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 67,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,659 shares. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

