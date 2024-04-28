Dohj LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dohj LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in American Water Works by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.78. 1,058,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,517. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

