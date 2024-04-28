Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 6,383 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $75.55.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,648 shares of company stock worth $27,400,905 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

