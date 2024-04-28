Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $281,000 Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 47,516 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
SGOV stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.