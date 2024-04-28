Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $281,000 Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 47,516 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

