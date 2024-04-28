Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMF. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 5.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 268,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 25.7% during the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,154 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,988,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $255,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

