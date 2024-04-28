Darrow Company Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Darrow Company Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.1% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

FNDX opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

