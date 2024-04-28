Heritage Financial Services LLC Buys 15,212 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

