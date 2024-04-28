ICON 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.11 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $234.92 million and $6.11 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 991,616,944 coins and its circulating supply is 991,617,340 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s).

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

