Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,249.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $149.58 on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.17. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $152.64.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
