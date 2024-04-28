Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,249.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $149.58 on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.17. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $152.64.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

