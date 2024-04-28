Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $899,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 245.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.22. 7,208,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,379,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.55. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 140.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.