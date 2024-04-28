Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,332. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

