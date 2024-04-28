Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.84 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,564. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -129.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

