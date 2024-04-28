iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $327.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $241.20 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

