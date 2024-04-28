Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,469,000 after acquiring an additional 216,768 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,339,000 after purchasing an additional 487,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,908 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,322,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,036.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,224 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $62.00 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of -0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

