LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LKQ. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Get LKQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.