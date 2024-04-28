Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $235.10

Shares of Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.10 ($2.90) and traded as high as GBX 250.60 ($3.10). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 247 ($3.05), with a volume of 2,048,067 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 323 ($3.99) to GBX 318 ($3.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Man Group Stock Performance

Man Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,646.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 255.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Man Group

In other Man Group news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 75,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.08), for a total transaction of £187,955.16 ($232,158.05). 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading

