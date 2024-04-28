Argus Increases Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $185.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Argus from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $164.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,865 shares of company stock valued at $16,029,280. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

