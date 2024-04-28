Marquette Asset Management LLC Takes $142,000 Position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 53,138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 420,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 419,795 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 71.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 736,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 305,884 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 196.3% in the third quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 70,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 46,492 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $2.59 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair cut Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

Kinnate Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,678. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Free Report)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.