Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,722,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after acquiring an additional 605,957 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 445,122 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,415,000 after purchasing an additional 360,020 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.95. 798,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.76. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $137.54. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

