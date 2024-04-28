Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

MXC opened at $12.40 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,447 shares of company stock valued at $127,063. Corporate insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

