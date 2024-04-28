Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) is Absolute Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 2.7% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 196.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,281.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

VOX opened at $129.24 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $94.96 and a 52-week high of $134.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.27. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

