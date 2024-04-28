Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.
Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 71.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.
Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of PNW stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital
About Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle West Capital
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.