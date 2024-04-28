Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $161.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,659,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,865 shares of company stock valued at $16,029,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

