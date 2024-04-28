Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $161.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,659,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,865 shares of company stock valued at $16,029,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.