Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 312 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 57,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 12,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.76. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

