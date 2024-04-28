Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rises By 22.9%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALRN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.32% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

ALRN stock remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,703. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.42.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

