Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Rises By 40.0%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Global X Alternative Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.23. 4,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,700. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $34.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.99.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF
About Global X Alternative Income ETF
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Alternative Income ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.