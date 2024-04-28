Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Rises By 40.0%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Global X Alternative Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.23. 4,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,700. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $34.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

