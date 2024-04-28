Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Expands By 79.8%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,700 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the March 31st total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Up 3.8 %

Trulieve Cannabis stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 199,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,861. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $6.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

