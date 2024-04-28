Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Decreases By 33.3%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

NASDAQ UG opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. United-Guardian has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.73.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 23.71%.

United-Guardian Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

