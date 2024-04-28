Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Declines By 47.4%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the March 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBND. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,804,000 after acquiring an additional 952,062 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,946,000.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.0884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

