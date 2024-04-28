State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of Standex International worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Standex International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Standex International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $172.81 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.57.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $354,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,448. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

