Terril Brothers Inc. Invests $44,000 in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,922,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,133 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 1,425.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,422,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,132,961 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 858,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 56,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $1,954,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 5,450,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 41.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 2,303,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $4,100,406.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,535,575 shares in the company, valued at $52,573,323.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

