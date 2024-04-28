Marquette Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $15,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000.

DFAE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. 769,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,838. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

