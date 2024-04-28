Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Update

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,700 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance
Shares of TGASF stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Towngas Smart Energy has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.51.
About Towngas Smart Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Towngas Smart Energy
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Towngas Smart Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas Smart Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.