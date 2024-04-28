Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $74,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $503.94 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $374.52 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.62.

Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

