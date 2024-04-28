Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 121.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,419 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,556. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

