Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 494,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 7.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $28,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 959,378 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 2,181,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,264,000 after purchasing an additional 203,220 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,036,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.