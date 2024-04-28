Dohj LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 130.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,461 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,853. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

