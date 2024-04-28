vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.68

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and traded as high as $26.97. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 3,777 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 242,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.23% of vTv Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes that is in Phase III clinical trial; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases, psoriasis, COPD, and Atopic Dermatitis that is in Phase III clinical trial.

